Fatima came to Malta to work as a cleaner and to send money to her husband and two children back home.

Once here, she realised she was pregnant with her third child. But she was unable to bring her husband to Malta due to restrictive family reunification policies.

She worked through the pregnancy to support her family. And, after giving birth, she had to send her baby away as the child wasn’t granted Maltese citizenship despite being born on the island.

“There is no opportunity to bring your family… This is the [most] precious part of my life – that I’m not [seeing] my children grow up, I’m not with them, I’m sacrificing but still I [can’t see] in the next two years any hope that I can bring them here.”

Fatima’s story is one of several experienced by third-country-national women from Asia featured in Transnational care networks of ‘third-country-national’ women working in Malta, a study by Krista Bonello, Anna Borg, Manwel Debono and Luke A. Fiorini.

The study, based on 19 interviews with women from India (9), Nepal (4), Sri Lanka (3), Pakistan (2) and Bangladesh (1), explored the lives of female third-country (non-EU) nationals (TCNs) working in sectors from cleaning to software engineering.

Of the 19 women, six were married with children and only three of them lived with their families in Malta.

The researchers noted that migrant workers are vital to Malta’s workforce yet face unequal rights access.

“The research also offers insights into the additional gendered challenges faced by women… While a number of non-EU workers work in domestic and healthcare roles, they should not be seen as simply providers of care, but also as being entitled to care in their own right,” said Borg and Bonello as they called for more research into the area.

Family separation and reunification were central concerns. TCNs with a single work permit can apply to bring relatives only if they earn 20 per cent more than Malta’s average or median salary (€18,000 to €23,100). When these thresholds are adjusted, renewals can be denied.

“The emotional toll of separation from close family members was highlighted… the procedures and income threshold were insurmountable for those whose earnings were low,” the research said.

Fatima paid an agency to bring her husband to Malta, but his application was rejected and he was stuck in Dubai for nine months.

“And then with that pregnancy and you know, working as a cleaner – the nine months I was working – it was really very hard… I was here working, and surviving for me and my daughter. And I was sending money to my country to my children. And then [at] the same time, I was sending money to my husband because he was on visit visa, he didn’t find any work, and you know how expensive Dubai is,” she said.

Her husband and newborn eventually returned to their home country as her daughter was denied a Maltese ID. Nationality is not automatically granted by birth in Malta. Fatima remains in Malta, working and saving, hoping to reunite with her family.

She stressed that TCNs deserve the right to live with their families: “We are working and serving the country without causing any problems.” She also criticised the EU for failing to live up to its human rights values.

By contrast, Kimaya, who arrived as a family migrant, had an easier experience due to her husband’s managerial position. Nethmi, working in finance, also succeeded in reunifying her family, though she described it as “such a long, tiring process”.

Most women sent remittances to support relatives. Rama, working in sales, assumed male family duties back home: “I told my dad that I will take responsibility, even [though] I’m the daughter, I will take responsibility as a son.”

Ranvir, a healthcare worker during COVID-19, stayed in Malta out of a sense of duty.

“I’ve been here in Malta one-and-a-half years; and you know my family and you and me, everyone, is eating their food, [because] I’m getting the salary from Malta. [...] They protect me, so during the corona I need to protect them... Because, as a nurse, I cannot escape from the dangerous situation. That’s my responsibility to take care of my patients, you know.”

The study concludes that while TCNs are essential to Malta’s economy, many of their own rights and care needs remain unmet. Researchers call for a shift in policy to better support migrant families and ensure decent living conditions.

This aligns with the Beyond GDP II report by the Justice and Peace Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta, which found that TCNs make up 20 per cent of Malta’s workforce. They fill gaps that are key to maintaining a thriving economy, yet many are facing daily challenges that remain ignored.

They face an “imbalanced power dynamic”: often “held hostage” by abusive employers whom they are scared to report since their single-work permit is tied to their specific employment. Others are raising undocumented children who cannot attend school due to stringent family reunification policies.