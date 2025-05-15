Two FBI agents have told a court that the SIM card used to detonate the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia was tested nine months before the murder.

Special agents William Shute and Richard Fennern, who were involved in cellular analysis of the case, testified that the SIM card was activated three times in 2017.

It was first used on January 10, then on August 21 and finally, at 2.58pm on October 16, triggering the bomb that blew up the journalist's car.

They testified on Thursday in the ongoing trial against Robert Agius, Ta' Maksar, and his associate Jamie Vella, who are accused of supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered outside her home in Bidnija. Photo: Times of Malta

The FBI agents explained how they became involved in the investigation. They had been asked to help as they were due to come to Malta to give a presentation to local police. They explained they had worked with Vodafone to identify mobile phones servicing Bidnija where the bomb detonated.

They then focused on cellular activity between 2.50pm and 3pm on the day of the murder. During that 10-minute window, 53 devices were connected to the tower, one of which was not active later during the day. This one had been active briefly on August 21, 2017 and again on January 10, 2017.

At 2.58pm on October 16, 2017, that device received an incoming message from a mobile number ending -4366. The experts explained that after the text message was received, the device immediately disconnected from the cell phone tower.

The text message came from a phone which was possibly out at sea. That message was later decoded as #REL1=ON and the investigators established that this was the message which detonated the bomb.

Who's who in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. Graphic: Christian Busuttil/Design Studio

Investigators identified two numbers, one ending in -3752, later identified as the SIM card on the bomb and another ending in -4366, used by hitman George Degiorgio to remotely trigger the bomb while out sea. Both numbers were connected to the same cell site on January 10, 2017 at roughly the same time.

Degiorgio is already serving a prison sentence along with his brother Alfred and Vincent Muscat, a star witness in the trial.

The agents descibed how a SIM card operates on a cyber network and how they established that the SIM card was inserted into two different hardware devices.

Records show the -3752 number was topped up via text message at 3.10pm and 3:.11pm on January 10, with a confirmation message received shortly afterward. The -4366 number also requested and received a top-up at 3:14pm the same day.

The -3752 SIM card was later placed into a second device, which was identified as a command-and-control unit. A number of messages were exchanged between the SIM card and this device.

There were several text messages from the cell phone to the command-and-control device.

The FBI concluded that the SIM card inserted in the bomb was tested in the months before the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia was detonated.

The trial continues on Thursday