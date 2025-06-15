As part of its long-standing commitment to client appreciation and transparency, FCM Bank held an exclusive customer event on May 12, 2025, welcoming distinguished guests, valued clients, and senior bank representatives. The presence of the Bank’s shareholder added symbolic weight to the celebration, reflecting the institution’s solid foundations and forward-looking approach.

A central moment of the evening was the official draw of the FCM Bank Easter Competition, where five winners were randomly selected from a large pool of entries. The initiative, launched earlier this year, aimed not only to reward loyal clients but also to highlight the added value of being part of the FCM Bank community.

Adding a unique flair to the night was a live performance by Maltese music icon Ira Losco, whose artistry provided a memorable close to an evening dedicated to client recognition and engagement.

“This event was a celebration of trust and partnership,” said Miroslav Halička, the Chief Executive Officer at FCM Bank. “We strive to offer more than traditional banking – we provide meaningful connections, lasting value, and a safe financial environment our clients can rely on.”

That sense of security is not just symbolic. FCM Bank’s financial stability is firmly supported by its audited economic results for 2024, which reflect strong performance, healthy liquidity ratios, and sustained growth. These indicators underscore the Bank’s prudent management, responsible lending practices, and commitment to safeguarding clients’ assets.

FCM Bank continues to strengthen its position as a reliable and client-centric institution. With competitive savings products, transparent operations, and a personal approach to service, clients enjoy not only financial benefits but also the peace of mind that comes from banking with a secure and trusted partner.

For more information on FCM Bank’s services, performance, and upcoming client initiatives, please visit www.fcmbank.com.mt.