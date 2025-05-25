FCM Bank Limited has announced its financial results for 2024, marking a record-breaking year with its highest-ever profit before tax of €8.06 million – nearly double the €4.1 million recorded in 2023. The Bank's post-tax profit reached €5.97 million, reflecting a robust performance driven by a disciplined financial strategy and enhanced operational efficiency.

Total operating income grew significantly to €17.95 million, compared to €12.54 million in the previous year. This was primarily supported by higher interest income, as the Bank continued to strengthen its position in the corporate lending space across Malta and the Czech Republic. The lending activity remained focused on real estate development projects aligned with the Bank’s risk appetite and sustainability objectives.

“This performance underscores our commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric banking, and prudent risk management,” said Miroslav Halička, CEO of FCM Bank.

FCM Bank Limited has announced its financial results for 2024, marking a record-breaking year with its highest-ever profit before tax of €8.06 million – nearly double the €4.1 million recorded in 2023

Customer confidence reached new heights in 2024, as deposits increased by €46.7 million to €451.05 million. The Bank also saw a strong rise in its customer base, which grew by over 55% to 4,634 clients. Notably, the number of Maltese customers more than tripled, reflecting growing domestic trust in the institution.

The Bank’s capital position also improved, with total own funds reaching €81.8 million and the capital adequacy ratio rising to 18.4%, up from 17% in 2023.

Reflecting its strong performance, a scrip dividend of €5.1 million has been proposed, alongside the issuance of €2.1 million in additional share capital.

FCM Bank continues to maintain a vigilant approach to key risks, including personnel, strategic, reputational, and execution-related risks. Strategic priorities such as succession planning, enhanced customer engagement, and sound governance remain at the forefront of its long-term vision.

Looking ahead, FCM Bank aims to expand its product offering, grow its lending portfolio, and continue investing in digital innovation.

The Board remains optimistic about maintaining the Bank’s growth momentum and delivering increased value to customers in 2025.