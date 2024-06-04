The Gozo diocese celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi on Sunday.

In Għajnsielem, archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated solemn mass, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist along the main streets of the village. Taking part in the procession were the clergy, children, the Augustinian sisters and the Lauretana choir under the direction of Lelio Spiteri. In the evening, 24 boys and girls received the First Holy Communion.

The feast of Corpus Christi, also known as the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, is a liturgical solemnity celebrating the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The feast is observed by the Latin Church, in addition to certain Western Orthodox, Lutheran and Anglican churches.

The feast of Corpus Christi was proposed by Thomas Aquinas, Doctor of the Church, to Pope Urban IV, in order to create a feast focused solely on the Holy Eucharist. Having recognised in 1264 the authenticity of the Eucharistic miracle of Bolsena, Italy, on input of Aquinas, the pontiff, then living in Orvieto, established the feast of Corpus Christi as a solemnity and extended it to the whole Roman Catholic Church.