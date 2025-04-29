The universal Church on April 27 celebrated the feast of the Divine Mercy. The feast, granted to the Church by Pope St John Paul II in 2000, is celebrated on the second Sunday of Easter, which concludes the Octave of Easter.

It is originally based on the Catholic devotion to the Divine Mercy that Faustina Kowalska reported as part of her encounter with Jesus, and is associated with special promises from Jesus and indulgences issued by the Catholic Church.

“I want to grant complete pardon to the souls that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion on the Feast of My Mercy.” – Jesus to St Faustina (Diary, 1109).

The feast, celebrated with great devotion at Għajnsielem parish church, included Eucharistic adoration, the praying of the Litany and Chaplet, and concluded with Eucharistic benediction.

Mass was celebrated by Archpriest Canon Frankie Bajada, who delivered a sermon on the Divine Mercy.

