The Archconfraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is today (March 28) holding the Festa tan-Nazzarenu (feast of Jesus the Nazarene) at the basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta.

The feast will start with a small procession at 6pm from the Nazzarenu oratory to the basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel with the ‘Veru Ligniu’ (relic of the True Cross) owned by the archconfraternity.

The confraternities of Valletta and the confraternities that are going to Rome in May for the Jubilee of Hope have been invited to take part.

Mass will be said by the prior of the basilica, Fr Alex Scerri, with singing by soprano Michaela Agius and pianist Amy Borg.

A set of 18th-century paintings of the Passion of Jesus which have been restored by Atelier del Restauro with sponsorship by APS Bank will be inaugurated.

Restorer Valentina Lupo will give a talk about the restoration process.

The paintings were donated by prominent members of the confraternity. One in particular, by Gian Nicola Buhagiar, was donated by Gabriele Henin, rector of the confraternity and an important surgeon in the hospital of the Knights of Malta.

In conclusion, Mark Agius, rector of the confraternity, will describe the story of Christ the Nazarene who was ransomed and who wears the Trinitarian scapular.

The paintings will be on display at the basilica until Good Friday.