The parish church of St Dominic in Valletta will be celebrating the feast of Pope St Pius V tomorrow Tuesday, April 30.

The rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by sung Mass celebrated by parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, at 6.15pm.

Pope from 1566 to 1572, and one of the foremost leaders of the Catholic Reformation, Pius V and Philip II of Spain supported the Knights of St John in their plans to build the city of Valletta.

In 1239 and 1272, the Order of Preachers was directed to consecrate Tuesdays to St Dominic. Thus began the practice of consecrating to this saint the 15 Tuesdays preceding the feast of St Dominic in August. Tuesday, April 30, will be the second Tuesday of 15 preceding his feast.

Also on Tuesday, the Dominican community and the King’s Own Band Society will commemorate the life of Mary Galea who passed away on April 3.

Galea, 85, of Victoria, Gozo, was the mother of the musical director of the King’s Own Band, John Galea.