The feast of St Anthony of Padua at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem will this year be celebrated on Sunday, May 19, instead of next month, due to local council and MEP elections.

Friday, May 17, will be the last day of the triduum. Vespers will be said at 6.30pm, followed by concelebrated mass, led by Fr Marcello Ghirlando. The sermon will be delivered by Fr Ramon Farrugia, OFM. After mass, a dinner will be held in front of St Anthony church at 8.30pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be led by the apostolic vicar of Tripoli, Libya, George Bugeja OFM, at 6.45pm, followed by pontifical mass at 7pm. There will be a band march by Ite ad Ioseph Band of Qala at 9.30pm, followed by the placing of the statue of St Anthony on its pedestal.

On Sunday, a concelebrated mass, led by Mgr Bugeja, will be said at 8.30am, followed by the blessing and distribution of bread. Vespers will be said at 5.30pm, while Għajnsielem archpriest Can. Frankie Bajada will celebrate mass at 6pm.

The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the church at 7.30pm, accompanied by St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. Albert-Lauren and Loredana Agius will take part.

The Mnarja Band of Nadur will give a concert on the church parvis during the procession.

All liturgical services will be transmitted on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and www.radjulauretana.com.

During the triduum, the music will be under the direction of Tony Galea, while on Saturday and Sunday, the choir and orchestra will be led by Frankie Debono.