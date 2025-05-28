The feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem on Sunday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. The rosary will be recited at 6.30pm, followed by a concelebrated mass led by Fr Gabriel Gauci, vice-rector of the major seminary. After mass, the chaplet will be recited, followed by the Eucharist celebration.

On Thursday, mass will be led by Fr Stephen Magro OFM, while on Friday, concelebrated mass, including prayers for healing, will be led by Fr Marcello Ghirlando OFM, Guardian of the Franciscan Friars community of Għajnsielem. The liturgical service will be animated by Mario Caruana and Maria Aquilina Caruana. A dinner will follow in front of St Anthony church at 8.30pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic, led by the Franciscan Friars provincial Anthony Chircop, will be held at 6.45pm, followed by Pontifical mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, at 7pm. The Ite ad Josef Band of Qala will execute a band march at 9.30pm.

A concelebrated mass, led by Fr Chircop, will be said on Sunday at 8.30am, followed by the blessing and distribution of bread. Vespers will be said at 5.30pm, while Fr Albert Micallef OFM will celebrate mass at 6pm. The procession with the statue of the saint will leave the church at 7.30pm, accompanied by the St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem. Albert-Lauren and Loredana Agius will take part. The Mnarja Band of Nadur will give a concert at the church parvis during the procession. During the triduum, the music will be directed by Mro Tony Galea. On Saturday and Sunday the choir and the Għajnsielem Ensemble will be led by Mro Frankie Debono. All liturgical services will be transmitted on Radju Lauretana 89.3FM and www.radjulauretana.com.