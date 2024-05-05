The feast of St George Preca, the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine M.U.S.E.U.M, is being celebrated this week.

On Monday, May 6, there will be an adoration at 5pm, followed by triduum mass in the chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Blata l-Bajda at 6pm, led by Rev. Eucharist Zammit, archpriest of St Sebastian parish, Qormi.

On Tuesday, May 7, there will again be an adoration at 5pm and triduum mass at 6pm, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

On Wednesday, May 8, mass will be said at 7.30am and 6pm. There will be Eucharistic adoration at 5pm and the chapel will be open from 7am to noon and from 4 to 10pm. At 7pm, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will deliver a lecture in the auditorium. This activity is organised together with the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta and the Għaqda Studenti tat-Teoloġija.

On Thursday, May 9, the saint’s feast day, there will be mass at 7.30am and a solemn mass at 6.30pm, presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, in the Auditorium of the SDC General House in Blata l-Bajda. The chapel will be open from 7am to noon and from 4 to 10pm.