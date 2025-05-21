The Maltese Augustinian Province is this year celebrating the 125th anniversary of the canonisation of St Rita, who was proclaimed saint by Pope Leo XIII on May 24, 1900.

St Augustine parish church in Valletta, which for many years served as the national centre of devotion to St Rita, is celebrating the saint’s feast on Thursday.

A solemn mass will be said at 5.30pm, presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, together with the Augustinian brothers.

Afterwards, there will be a national pilgrimage led by Fr Leslie Gatt, OSA, provincial prior, with the participation of the Augustinian family and the confraternities of Our Lady of the Girdle, animated with reflections and prayers by members of the secular Augustinian fraternity.

The pilgrimage will make two stops: in front of the monastery of the Contemplative Augustinian Sisters, and in front of St John’s Co-Cathedral, where prayers will be led by the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary.

During the pilgrimage, the Augustinian family will offer special prayers for the needs of the Church, and particularly for the mission of Pope Leo, so that the Lord may guide him in his new service to the Church and the world.

On the feast day, there will be mass at 6, 7.10, 9.30, 10.30 and 11.30am, with the last mass concluding with the prayer of supplication.

The feast of St Rita will also be celebrated on other days in all Augustinian churches.