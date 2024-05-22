The feast of St Rita of Cascia is being celebrated at St Augustine’s church in Victoria, today, Wednesday, May 22. Mass will be said at 6, 6.30, 7, 7.30, 8, 9, 10 and 11am and at noon and 1pm. At noon there will be the supplication to St Rita and the presentation of babies to the saint at 5pm.

Solemn concelebrated mass by Bishop Anton Teuma, assisted among others, by Gozo Augustinian prior Adeodato Schembri, will be said at 6pm. The procession with the statue of St Rita, led by St James church rector, Mgr George Borg, and accompanied by the Santa Margerita Band of Sannat, leaves the church at 7pm. The music during the functions will be led by Mro Ivan Attard.

The feast of St Rita is also being celebrated at the Augustinian sisters of Għajnsielem (Dar Madre Teresa Spinelli, Triq Gleneagles). Today, Wednesday, is the last day of the triduum. Mass with homily by Marsalforn’s St Paul church rector, Can. Michael Borg, will be said at 5.30pm.

The feast will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday. Fontana parish priest Simon Cachia will celebrate mass for children at 9am, while Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada will lead a solemn mass at 6pm. The Lauretana choir, under the direction of Lelio Spiteri, will take part.