Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the fastest time in Formula One testing on Thursday, delivering a timely reminder of his talents ahead of his final season with the Italian giants.

Sainz, who will lose his seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024, clocked a best time of 1min 29.921sec on the Sakhir circuit.

Sergio Perez, taking over from defending champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, was 0.758sec behind with Hamilton third fastest, more than a second off the pace in his Mercedes.

The new F1 season, which will feature a record 24 races, gets underway at the same Bahrain circuit on March 2.

