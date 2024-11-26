Festivals Malta will host no less than 11 festivals and around 160 activities in 2025, the agency revealed during the programme’s official launch. These include the popular Valletta Baroque Festival, Il-Karnival ta’ Malta, Mużika Mużika, the Malta International Arts Festival, the Malta Jazz Festival and Notte Bianca.

The Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici said the portfolio of high-calibre events will not only strengthen the public’s cultural participation, but will also provide an opportunity for thousands of artists, cultural workers and volunteers to show their talent and contribute to Malta’s cultural richness.

Chairman of Festivals Malta, Aaron Zahra, spoke about the work that the agency has carried out over the last year, which also included about 160 activities.

"Festivals Malta is celebrating another successful year. Today we look back at this agency’s roots and we are humbled by how far Festivals Malta has come to where we are today. We welcome the coming year with open arms and strive to keep working so that together through Festivals Malta, we can continue strengthening our country’s cultural offer by making cultural events more accessible," he said.

The CEO of Festivals Malta, Frans Agius, noted that the new year will bring with it new challenges for Festivals Malta, because apart from the work in relation to the main festivals that fall under its responsibility, the agency will also be working on various administrative aspects, including training for its team members, besides starting works on the Arts and Culture Hub in Marsa.

For more information, visit the agency’s website festivals.mt.