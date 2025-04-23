Blustery and overcast weather on Wednesday meant that only a handful of people marked the feast of Saint Gregory with a traditional first swim of the year.

The Marsaxlokk beach, where the traditional swim usually takes place, was dotted with people soaking up the sun as it peeped out from behind the clouds, bu few were seen braving the water.

“It's been a while since we last came. We used to come more regularly before the pandemic. It’s a bit cold but you get used to it,” said one woman who had just taken a dip with her daughter.

The tradition dates back to 1543 when the first procession of San Girgor was held in Żejtun as a prayer for Christian unity.

However, some argue that it goes back further, to 1519, and was a ceremony of thanksgiving by survivors of the plague which swept over Malta.

In contrast to the beach, Marsaxlokk parish square was packed with people playing tombla, while locals and tourists alike thronged the town’s seafront.

Marsaxlokk parish square was packed with locals playing tombla. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

The day's activities started with a traditional pilgrimage walk from Mdina to Żejtun, organised by heritage group XirCammini.

Later, Italian flag-throwers Sbandieratori di Faenza delighted feast-goers with their performance, while local musicians played għana.

Italian group Sbandieratori di Faenza delight onlookers with their flag-throwing performance. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Various stalls in San Girgor square showcased crafts including salt plates, lacework and spinning wheels.

A presentation of traditional ftira proved to be highly popular.

Children lend a hand to put together the flower carpet, or infiorata. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

In a first for the feast, a public flower carpet or infjorata was laid on the parvis of the church of St Gregory, with visitors invited to contribute.