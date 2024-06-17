The Malta Foundation for Human Resource Development (FHRD) has launched its annual conference and expo, by far the most significant and influential annual HR conference on the island, this year dedicated to the future of work. The conference and expo are being held at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre in St Julian’s on October 18.

This year’s overall conference theme is ‘HR Evolve: Technology, Learning and Development’. With L&D being an integral part of most organisational and HR strategies albeit at different intensities, depending on the size of the organisation, the HR and L&D professionals need to work hand in hand to ensure smooth-running and efficiency of all functions.

HR and L&D collaborate on situations such as change management, hybrid working, performance management, onboarding, talent recognition and succession planning to name a few.

The interplay between L&D and HR presents a unique opportunity to create a synergistic approach that enhances learning outcomes and drives organisational success. By collaborating effectively, aligning objectives and leveraging each other’s expertise, L&D and HR can foster a culture of continuous learning, talent development and employee engagement. Together, they can create a powerful partnership that nurtures a skilled and motivated workforce, ultimately contributing to the long-term success of the organisation.

HR professionals need to embrace the potential of this intersection and work collaboratively to bridge the gap, create alignment and unlock the full potential of organisations and employees.

As we step into 2024, the world of work is standing at a crucial crossroads, shaped by the ‘Great Resignation’, subtle workforce dynamics, and the impact of automation and AI.

In this era of unprecedented change, the role of the HR professional has never been more critical. To thrive in this dynamic environment, business leaders must embrace a proactive approach to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the future of work by prioritising major aspects of people’s advancement.

The conference will feature an exceptional line-up of renowned international and local speakers in the field of HR and L&D, pre-selected interactive workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from these thought leaders and industry experts who will share their insights, experiences and strategies for success in technology, learning and development.

Among these speakers are Robin Hoyle, head of learning innovation at Huthwaite International; Daryna (Dasha) Kosse, global L&D manager and transformational leadership coach; Hakan Sahin, head of global HR people analytics at Sony; and Greta Rapinett, customer strategist and business trainer.

In addition, the conference will feature an exhibition area showcasing the latest HR technologies, solutions and services from leading providers.

FHRD is planning a grand event based on previous successful editions. In line with last year’s turnout, the organisation expects over 600 participants from a wide range of organisations, making it an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to network with HR professionals face-to-face under one roof.

FHRD would like to thank conference partners APS Bank, Arafa Services, GO plc, Hilton Malta, MAPFRE, PwC Malta, Shireburn Software Ltd, StudioSeven, TeamBuilding Malta and Times of Malta for their commitment.

Bookings can be made via https://hrconference.fhrd.org/. Benefit from early bird rates until September 1. For inquiries, call on 2131 3550 or e-mail events@fhrd.org.