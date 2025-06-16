The Malta Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) has launched its Annual HR Conference and Expo − the country’s most significant gathering for professionals across the fields of human resources, training, organisational development and business leadership. This year’s edition will take place on October 8 at the Hilton Malta Conference Centre, in St Julian’s.

Titled ‘HR Ignite: Elevate Your People’, the 2025 conference promises to be a transformative event, focused on how HR can lead the way in building empowered, agile and high-performing workforces in today’s fast-changing business landscape. It will explore the strategic role HR plays in driving innovation, organisational resilience and future-ready workplace culture.

With each passing year, the event attracts a growing audience of professionals from diverse industries − from financial services and hospitality to tech, manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector. Based on previous attendance, over 600 participants are expected in 2025, reinforcing the event’s standing as the premier HR platform in Malta.

This year’s theme reflects a clear call to action: to ignite the power of people and position HR at the core of organisational transformation. The conference will cover a wide range of critical topics, including employee engagement, leadership development, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, digital transformation and the evolving role of AI in HR practices.

Attendees can expect a rich and dynamic agenda featuring renowned international and local speakers, an interactive panel discussion and nine curated workshops. These sessions will provide practical strategies, actionable insights and fresh perspectives that HR leaders can immediately apply in their organisations.

Among the distinguished speakers headlining the event are:

• Stephanie Cohen, generative AI consultant, learning and development specialist, and public speaking coach, who will speak on the intersection of AI, communication and leadership development;

• Suzanne C. de Janasz, executive education consultant and affiliate professor at the London Business School, who brings her global expertise in leadership, talent and career development;

• Alex Falzon, a highly sought-after speaker and coach on leadership, sales and mindset, who is known for his practical and motivational approach.

These experts will share their personal experiences and professional insights, offering attendees a rare opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the field.

Beyond the conference sessions, participants will also benefit from the HR Expo − a bustling exhibition area where leading HR service providers, tech innovators and consultancy firms will showcase the latest tools, platforms and solutions transforming the world of work. For businesses and exhibitors, the event presents a valuable opportunity to connect with potential clients, partners and stakeholders in a high-impact setting.

The FHRD team is planning this year’s event with the same commitment to excellence and innovation that has defined previous editions. With strong interest from across the Maltese business community, the 2025 conference is poised to be another landmark gathering for the HR profession.

FHRD extends its heartfelt thanks to its 2025 conference partners: APS Bank, Boyden, Employment 360 by Fenech & Fenech Advocates, Hilton Malta, MAPFRE, PwC Malta, Shireburn Software Ltd, StudioSeven, TeamBuilding Malta, Times of Malta and Vivendo.

Early bird registration is now open and will remain available until August 10. HR professionals, business leaders and anyone with a stake in people management are encouraged to secure their place early.

To register, visit https://hrconference.fhrd.org. For more information, contact the FHRD team at events@fhrd.org or call 2131 3550.