The Malta Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD) has launched a new Professional Membership Scheme which will allow HR professionals to get recognised by FHRD for their level of HR competence. This falls in line with FHRD’s mission to set national standards in the development of human resources in Malta.

While there are no changes to the Corporate Membership Scheme currently in place, the FHRD Professional Membership Scheme is a comprehensive revamp of the Individual Membership Scheme that has been in place so far.

The Professional Membership Scheme is an individual certification and comprises three levels: associate, fellow and a membership developed exclusively for students seeking a career in human resources. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to submit applications for any level, if they meet the specified eligibility conditions.

Apart from forming part of a thriving local network, enhancing one’s professional credibility and enriching their HR journey, key features of the Professional Membership Scheme include:

• A website specifically tailored to serve as a comprehensive platform for all human resources stakeholders.

• Exclusive access to industry insights: members will gain privileged access to cutting-edge research and articles by experts in the field, providing them with a competitive edge in their professional endeavours.

• Tailored professional development opportunities: the scheme will offer a range of workshops, seminars and training sessions conducted by industry experts to enhance members’ skills and knowledge.

• Networking events and forums: members will have the opportunity to connect with professionals, industry leaders and experts through exclusive networking events, fostering collaboration and partnerships.

The scheme comprises three levels

FHRD has developed a framework of HR competencies based on nine functional competencies and nine enabling competencies. Functional competencies relate to those skills required to perform tasks that are within the scope of HR professionals, while enabling competencies are more strategic competencies that are not specific to the HR profession but which are deemed essential. These competencies are divided into three core areas:

• Individual skills: Personal skills are recognised as soft skills which are not easy to teach. They are also known as interpersonal or even ‘people’ skills.

• Team skills: Teamwork skills consist of interrelated abilities that let you work effectively in an organised group. Teamwork skills are vital to employers, as teams are a basic organisational unit within many companies. Teamwork happens when people cooperate and use their individual skills to achieve common goals.

• Organisational skills: Organisational skills refer to the abilities to manage time effectively, prioritise tasks, set goal and develop systems for achieving those goals. Employees with good organisational skills can juggle multiple responsibilities simultaneously, stay focused on deadlines and handle complex projects efficiently.

Each of the above core areas has three functional and three enabling competencies as listed below.

• Individual skills:

Functional competencies: organisational effectiveness, people analytics and talen acquisition;

Enabling competencies: critical thinking, tech savvy and research skills.

• Team skills:

Functional competencies: Compensation and reward, talent management and engagement and well-being;

Enabling competencies: Emotional intelligence, decision making and business acumen.

• Organisational skills:

Functional competencies: employee relations, inclusion and diversity, learning and development;

Enabling competencies: ethical behaviour, negotiation and influence and strategic leadership.

Associate membership level

This level is specifically tailored for HR professionals at the junior to mid-level who fulfil operational or administrative responsibilities. An associate member is envisioned to occupy roles such as HR administrator, HR generalist, HR specialist, HR business partner, HR assistant manager, or an HR manager with an operational focus (who reports to the chief HR Officer or a senior manager in an HR function). The Associate Membership acknowledges one’s work experience and professional knowledge in the field of human resources.

Fellow membership level

This level is intended for a senior-level HR professional who engages primarily in a strategic role, possesses numerous years of HR experience working on strategic projects and consultancy, and forms part of an organisation’s senior management team. Fellow membership acknowledges one’s vast work experience and substantial professional knowledge in the field of HR.

Student membership level

The student membership is aimed at aspiring human resources professionals. It acknowledges a person’s dedication to academic advancement in the field of human resources and positions them on the path to professional recognition. This membership applies only to full-time students.

Renewals of the associate and the fellow memberships will be possible subject to the candidate attending HR-related events.

The total number of required hours is 16, of which 10 must be in FHRD-organised events. The remainder can be obtained in any HR-related event if a certificate of attendance is provided to the FHRD.

For more information, visit https://fhrd.org/professional-membership/. For any inquiries, e-mail professionalmembershipscheme@fhrd.org.