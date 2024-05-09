A Fiat 500 inspired boat has been launched called the ‘Car 500 Off-Shore’.

The one-of-a-kind limited edition has all the standout features of the iconic Fiat 500, yet they are replicated with marine-grade materials and adapted to the new functionality.

Dreamt up by Italian entrepreneur Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso, 24, in partnership with Fiat, the 4.7-metre-long boat combines the car’s design, advanced technology and functionality to create a unique and safe sailing experience in a form that perfectly epitomises the spirit of La Dolce Vita.

From real leather seating to stainless steel accents, the interior showcases the iconic Fiat 500 automotive design, while marine-grade components and materials on the exterior ensure durability and resilience against the elements.

The Fiat 500 boat is available to rent along the Amalfi Coast where you can even pay to have a wedding proposal. Photo: Stellantis

The roof has been removed, and the rear bench has been substituted with two reclining lounges, ideal for sunbathing. The ‘500 of the seas’ also features rounded headlights, rear-view mirrors, and half-wheel arches, maintaining the iconic FIAT 500 silhouette. Optionally, the boat can be equipped with marine speakers and a multimedia player, a hand shower, or an upgraded dashboard.

With the option of up to 115 horsepower, the vessel offers impressive performance, reaching top speeds of 24 mph (39 km/h).

The 500 boat can transport up to five passengers and comes with a small swimming platform and ladder that makes it ideal for day outings.

‘Car 500 Off-Shore’ is available in two variations – the Puglia Edition, in a turquoise outer paint, and the Miami Edition, in a peach orange outer paint.

Only 500 units have been built with a limited number of those available to purchase. It is also available to rent on the shores of the Amalfi Coast and Miami.

“At first, they thought I was crazy. But now, with 60 units sold and 50 families employed, our FIAT 500 Car Off-Shore Dayboat speaks for itself,” said CEO of Car Off-Shore, Dott Antonio Galasso.

“I used to own a Fiat 500 cabrio, constantly drawing inspiration from it. Now, as I consider buying a new one, the iconic 500 is always with me, an integral part of my daily life that I can't live without. FIAT isn't just a brand; it's a legacy, inspiring innovation every step of the way."

There are a variety of tour packages available in Positano, Italy including a one hour 30-minute Dolce Vita Sunset Tour costing €400 and, for those seeking an unforgettable moment, the Vintage Wedding Proposal package at €1,200.

