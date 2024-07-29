Fiat has rekindled its collaborative flame with world renowned fashion house Giorgio Armani to create a bespoke version of the 500e, which celebrates the Italian automaker’s 125th anniversary year and Italian sartorial elegance in general.

The 500e Giorgio Armani is only available in the hatchback version, but is offered in two exclusive colour schemes: dark Green “micinalised” and ceramic Greige, which was invented by Armani and, predictably, blends grey and beige.

Further bespoke styling elements include the wheels, which “represent the GA logo in a macro scale”, according to Fiat, while the interior also receives the Armani treatment with chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts.

The seats are finished in a way that is said to represent classic tailoring techniques and the Armani logo is embossed into the headrest, as well as the dashboard, the interior of the door and the rear window.

Boasting a high level of specification throughout, the 500e Giorgio Armani features full LED Infinity Design headlamps and a glass roof, as well as a premium JBL audio system, 7-inch TFT Display, 10.25-inch Touch Screen NAV, DAB Radio and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

