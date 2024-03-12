An overwhelming record number of entries have been submitted for the 5th Edition of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards. The MASP Awards, which the Planning Authority (PA) organises, seek to recognise, and celebrate contemporary architecture and design projects that stand out for their creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship.

For the second year in a row, the Authority received 130 entries spread over 12 categories from well-established architectural and design firms and the upcoming generation of Perit and interior designers. The most popular categories are the Commercial or Public Buildings, the Interior Architecture for Hospitality and Tourism Projects and the Interior Architecture for Commercial or Public Buildings with 13 projects each while the Interior Architecture for Residential Projects received 12 projects. University Architecture Students submitted 31 projects for the Outstanding Student Award.

Twelve innovative and creative projects were submitted in the Urban Planning Concept category. Although still on the ‘drawing board’ architectural firms through these projects seek to provide original planning solutions through which existing challenges in a given space may be addressed. The projects need to highlight the likely positive impact it may create on the environmental quality of a place and the beneficial social impacts it has the potential to bring about.

Helga Ellul, Chairperson of the MASP Awards Jury said: “The response has been tremendous. Each year more and more architectural and interior design studios are submitting their best projects. There is a rediscovered thirst for Periti, interior designers and architecture students to show that they carry pride and dedication in their work. This is a good sign for the architecture and design industry.”

“With the high quality of submitted projects, the jury members have a difficult task on their hands to identify the winners," she added.

Once again, this year, the jury will be made up of a number of high-profile professionals within the industry. Besides Ellul, the jury will be composed of Associate PrincipalStructural Engineer Dr Karl Micallef, who is part of the Leadership Group at SOM (London) and was involved in the design team that won the IStructE 2022 Structural Award for the innovative sustainable design of the UN new HQ in Geneva.

Austrian Professor Christoph M. Achammer is a founding Partner and CEO at ATP architects engineers and also a Professor for Integrated Construction Planning and Industrial Building at the Vienna University. He also heads the Architecture FORUM of the German Council of Shopping Centres.

Din L-Art Helwa council member Martin Galea and chairperson at Mapfre Middlesea. Galea is a former president at the Federation of Industry Chartered Accountants and a former lecturer at University of Malta.

Academic and architect Prof. Antonio Mollicone from the University of Malta.

Italian architect Andrea Vigano who is the founding Partner of design firm Studio D73. His firm has been bestowed with several awards including TOP ID 2022 as best Hospitality Design Firm, BUILD 2019 for best Luxury Residential Interior Design Studio and recently this year has been selected between the ten finalist of the International THE PLAN Magazine Prize in the Interior Design Category.

Practising architect Dr Amber Wismayer who served as a consultant to Her Excellency, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, on matters related to heritage architecture, biophilic design and environmental performance. She also formed part of the Executive Council of the Kamra tal-Periti for almost a decade.

The other categories include Rehabilitation and Conservation, Restoration, Open Spaces, Residential Architecture and Architectural Engineering. From all the submitted projects the jury will also choose one project that merit to win the Design Award for Good Architecture, Building and Structure.

The public will also be able to vote for their favourite architectural and design project between March 11-31, 2024. Voting will be carried out online through the MASP website www.maspawards.com. The project which receives the highest number of votes will win the Public Vote award. The public vote is separate from the main MASP Awards 2023 judging process, in which professional judges assess all entries.

The MASP Awards fall under the Patronage of the President of Malta. The winners will be announced at an award ceremony to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.