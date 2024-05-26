Maybe I’m biased but there were few places as beautiful as the Għarb of my youth. Pretty, secluded and quiet, you would almost feel like you were entering a new world once you passed the magical Gozo aqueduct.

I remember sleepy streets punctuated only by a handful of teenagers teasing each other and crimson, burning sunsets that could easily be seen from most windows of the house. People came to feel cut off from the rest of the world and stayed for the peace it gave them.

As with everywhere else in this Godforsaken land, this tranquillity has been under threat for a long time but, as I read reports that the Planning Authority has received a fourth attempt to build an old people’s home on ODZ land, I can’t help but grimace and throw up my hands in exasperation.

The situation has, honestly, become laughable. I used to think I was being paranoid but it has started to genuinely feel like everyone under the sun is out to make a quick buck and exploit an already weak system. I mean, how else could anyone explain a fourth attempt to build an old people’s home or a planning application that has now been withdrawn to build yet another supermarket on 7,000 square metres of ODZ land in San Ġwann? I mean, what is it even with Maltese people and supermarkets?

Like petrol stations, we seem to have one every few metres, which doesn’t even count the many convenience and mini-market shops dotting every village. In my road alone, there are three such establishments and another three or four in the roads surrounding mine despite the fact there is a monster of a Lidl five minutes away.

If the latest grey communist-era concrete designs being built all over our once colourful islands are anything to go by, we are in grave trouble - Anna Marie Galea

I was recently accosted by an English tourist who asked me if people who owned grocery stores received some kind of special tax and it was only then that I realised how ridiculous we must look to outsiders not used to having their milk available five metres away from their front door.

Malta doesn’t need more avaricious people grabbing at its ODZ land; universe knows there are enough ruined skylines to choose from if you absolutely must build something.

I gave up on Paceville and Sliema a long time ago – they could literally build a theme park there and I wouldn’t bat an eyelid. What we do need, though, is to protect the little that we do have left and, perhaps, create more green spaces. And, by green, I do actually mean green, not these concrete confections that keep sprouting around the country that look like Holocaust memorials.

I don’t know who had said that a country’s architecture is like a window into its soul but if the latest grey communist-era concrete designs being built all over our once colourful islands are anything to go by, we are in grave trouble.

We need to object both privately and publicly wherever and whenever we can to the continued rape of our home. We simply cannot afford to lose the little space we have left to the rapacious few who our dusty, feeble institutions are not slowing down. If we don’t fight for our right to space and peace, who will?