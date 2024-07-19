Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination lasted one hour and 32 minutes, the longest in modern United States history. Here are five key moments and themes punctuating the often rambling delivery.

Fight, fight!

Trump's speech had been billed by aides as set to herald a new, softer tone in the wake of surviving his assassination attempt last Saturday.

But the vibe was often harsh -- and literally pugilistic.

"Fight, fight!" was the chant led by Trump's son Eric before the big speech, in homage to his father's words on the rally stage last weekend, as he got up from being injured in the shooting.

The man introducing Trump to the podium was none other than his friend Dana White, chief executive of the wildly popular and bloody UFC martial arts network.

Before White, the crowd got to hear from colorful 1980s pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan praised Donald Trump as a 'hero'. Photo: AFP

Kiss, kiss

There were kisses too.

One was blown by Trump to Hulk Hogan in appreciation.

Trump also paid homage by kissing the helmet of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the shooting at last weekend's rally. Trump asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence for the victim, whose firefighter's uniform was displayed on the stage.

At the end of the speech, Trump was joined by his wife Melania, who has been notably absent during his campaign for a return to the White House in November. He took her hand and pecked her on the cheek.

Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage. Photo: AFP

God

Trump has never been much of a churchgoer in public, even as president, but he attributed his survival of the shooting to God.

"I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God," he said.

"There was blood pouring everywhere and yet in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

His narrow escape has been heralded by many supporters as a sign that Trump has even been chosen by God. One of the warm-up speakers was evangelist preacher Franklin Graham -- whose father was spiritual adviser to multiple US presidents.

TV evangelist Franklin Graham was one of the warm-up acts. Photo: AFP

Don't mention Biden

Aides had said Trump would not mention Biden at all. This would fit with the message being given by the campaign that Trump is on a roll, while the Democratic president is struggling.

But Trump claimed that "the damage Biden has done" was worse than damage done by all the "10 worst presidents in the history of the United States."

He then said he was "only going to use the term once."

"I'm not going to use the name anymore," he said.

There were certainly no well-wishes expressed by Trump or any other speaker for Biden as he recovers from Covid-19.

Donald Trump vowed to end Joe Biden's massive spending on fighting climate change, calling it a "scam". Photo: AFP

Tale of two speeches

The speech had been billed as a somber, unity-seeking address inspired by the experience of surviving an attempted assassination.

For about quarter of an hour, it sounded something like that.

But over the next hour-plus, it was Trump reverting to regular Trump, with his trademark blend of anecdotes, jokes, jibes and entirely false claims.

It began with promising to be a president for "all Americans."

It soon turned into a torrent of attacks on "crazy" Democratic ex-speaker Nancy Pelosi, the immigrant "invasion" consisting of lunatics and dangerous criminals, and claiming that he was robbed of victory in the 2020 election.