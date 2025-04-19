Members of the English speaking community at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Fleur-de-Lys recently visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

Accompanied by Sister Donna Rodrigo of the Carmelite Missionary Sisters of St Therese of the Child Jesus, the visitors, mostly Filipinos, gathered together to pray to Our Lady and then went on a pilgrimage of the Way of the Cross at Għammar Hill for a unique opportunity to deepen their spiritual connection, especially during the reflective season of Lent.

Also accompanying the group was Fr Andro Fernandez, OFM, who forms part of the Franciscan community of Għajnsielem. Fr Fernandez is in charge of the Filipino Catholic community in Gozo.