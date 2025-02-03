Paul Scerri’s exhibition The Sound of You Dreaming, now open at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a number of auxiliary events. These are:

• The screening of Max Richter’s Sleep

Max Richter is one of the most prominent contemporary classical musicians alive. He has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award and has written music for film and TV. In 2019, director Natalie Johns, in collaboration with Richter, produced a documentary about Sleep, the titanic 8-and-a-half-hour-long album designed to be listened to while asleep. This album and documentary, both beautifully sensitive, were part of the inspiration for The Sound of You Dreaming. The event will be held on February 12 at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema at 7pm. Entrance is free of charge but tickets must be booked here.

• Catalogue launch with poetry performances

The catalogue for The Sound of You Dreaming includes a curatorial note by Gabriel Zammit and Andrew Borg Wirth, two essays by Maria Theuma and Konrad Buhagiar, and a cycle of poems in Maltese by Kris Polidano. The event will include an interview with artist Scerri conducted by Borg Wirth and a panel discussion between Theuma, Buhagiar, Polidano and Sam Vassallo, moderated by Gabriel Zammit. There will also be poetry readings by Polidano and Vassallo. This will be held at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv on February 26 at 7pm. Entrance is free of charge.

The Sound of You Dreaming runs until March 9. For more information, click here.