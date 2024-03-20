Finance Incorporated Limited (FIL), an Electronic Money Institution based in Malta which operates Paymix Pro, iPaymix, Paymix SoftPOS, and Paymix VIA, has recently signed with Clearwater Analytics, a leading provider of SaaS-based data, investment management, accounting, reporting and analytics solutions.

Clearwater Analytics is a global, industry-leading SaaS solution that automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management.

“We are proud and honoured to be the first company to use Clearwater Analytics in Malta as a further way to mitigate risk, consolidate our investment portfolio, and streamline our accounting operations. Having access to the world’s most trusted investment accounting software gives us a more streamlined work process and an effective way of identifying trends as they emerge, as well as better overall risk management and investment reconciliation,” said Pauline Seychell, CFO of Finance Incorporated Limited.

FIL, which services clients that range from individuals to corporate and enterprise level businesses, sees Clearwater Analytics as a platform that will contribute to the company’s growth and increase organisational efficiency. As FIL adapts to an increasingly global, secure, and digital economy, automating processes through Clearwater Analytics’ platform is critical to understanding the current state of the industry and to benefit from better risk management through a comprehensive overview of operations.

The Clearwater solution reports on more than $7.3 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data. Clearwater recently won the 2024 Fintech Breakthrough Award for 'Best Overall Accounting Platform’ and the Insurance Asset Risk Award for the ‘IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year.’

Signing with Clearwater Analytics provides FIL with a clear advantage over new and growing businesses within the industry, providing the organisation with significantly more powerful data reporting and an early prediction rate for trends.