With over 600 delegates, 40 prominent local and international speakers and increased foreign attendance, FinanceMalta’s Annual Conference this coming November 29 is set to confirm itself as Malta’s largest financial services event.

“It is the only conference that covers all industry sectors, namely fintech, banking, insurance, aviation and investments, amongst others. More importantly, all of Malta’s regulatory entities will also be present, providing all attendees with an excellent networking opportunity under one roof,” said Graziella Grech, Chief Operations Officer at FinanceMalta.

FinanceMalta’s 17th Annual Conference at the Hilton in Portomaso is themed ‘Empowering Financial Services’ with a programme of speeches and engaging panel discussions on economic trends, fintech advancements and sustainable finance.

“Malta, like the rest of the world, is going through unprecedented huge economic and geopolitical changes. Our sector is not immune to these changes and given our size, we need to be prepared and empowered enough to adapt to any oncoming challenges. This not only explains the chosen theme of this conference but also reflects FinanceMalta’s commitment to our country as a financial jurisdiction,” added Grech.

Some of the main speakers at this year’s event include Carmine di Noia, Director for Financial and Enterprise Affairs at the OECD, Kotaro Ishi, Mission Chief at International Monetary Fund, Panagiotis Polydoros, Mastercard’s Country Manager for Greece, Cyprus & Malta, Fabrice Demarigny, Chairman, European Capital Markets Institute as well as several leading local exponents from the banking, fintech and legal sectors.

All ticket holders will also be invited to attend a pre-conference networking event on November 28, the day before the conference, at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.