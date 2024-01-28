FinanceMalta has recently organised its first networking event of the year, during which members were also offered a sneak peek into the opportunities and events ahead. Over 200 people registered for the event.

FinanceMalta chairman George Vella hailed the event a success.

“Our members are crucial in our promotional efforts overseas, and we want to support them as much as possible. The members’ meeting was an opportunity, among others, to inform them about what we are planning to do over 2024, so that they can plan in advance their international activities for the next 12 months. The response in 2023 was overwhelming, and we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with all our members,” Vella said.

The members were welcomed to the meeting by FinanceMalta’s new chief operations officer Graziella Grech, who emphasised the commitment to providing members with opportunities of visibility through local and international events.

She pointed out: “The active involvement of members is indispensable to achieve the overarching objective of promoting Malta as an international financial centre, hence the importance of this meeting. The feedback from the activities of the previous year has proven to be remarkably encouraging, filling us with resolve and optimism for the year ahead.”

The members’ meeting was also addressed by FinanceMalta’s chief strategy officer Bernice Buttigieg, who briefed all participants about the strategic priorities for the foundation, and Andrea Nurchi, head of business development, who presented the promotional initiatives planned for 2024.

FinanceMalta already has 30 promotional initiatives in the pipeline for 2024, targeting all sectors of the financial industry.

The foundation will once again be present at Money20/20 Europe, one of the world’s leading fintech events, which is taking place in Amsterdam in June 2024.

Other high-profile events include, among others, FinanceMalta’s annual conference in November and the conference ‘Malta – Innovative New Solutions for Asset Managers’, to be held in London, in February, in cooperation with the Malta Asset Servicing Association.