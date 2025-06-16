MFSA’s top brass has played down fears of bonds issued by MIDI and the Mediterranean Maritime Hub defaulting, telling reporters they are “not seeing a bond default on the horizon”.

Speculation about the two bonds mounted in recent weeks, each for different reasons.

MIDI is currently in discussions with the government to rescind the Manoel Island concession, originally awarded 25 years ago today, and return the land to the public.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela has argued that the government has a “moral obligation” to safeguard the company’s bondholders, many of whom he described as pensioners.

MIDI had issued a secured bond in 2016, at a time when the Manoel Island development was set to get off the ground.

Meanwhile, Shift News reported that trading of the €15m MMH bond was suspended after the company failed to file audited financial statements.

Unlike the MIDI bond, the one issued by MMH is unsecured, making it trickier for investors to recoup any losses in case of default.

These events have led some, such as former justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis, to call out companies who issue bonds based upon concessions of public land.

A bond is an investment where the bond holder lends money to a company or government for a fixed period, receiving regular fixed interest payments. At an agreed time, the bond will mature, with the company or government required to repay the bond value in full.

Bonds ‘not risk-free’ but no imminent danger: MFSA

When asked about the two bonds, MFSA chair Jesmond Gatt and CEO Kenneth Farrugia told reporters the regulator was monitoring both bonds closely, in line with its normal operations.

The pair were speaking at a media briefing to present the authority’s annual report, tabled in parliament Monday.

They insisted the authority typically adopts a conservative approach to bonds, going above and beyond their basic obligations to scrutinise bonds before they are issued while factoring in all possible risks.

Although “bonds are not risk-free,” the MFSA said it is “not seeing a bond default on the horizon, just like we haven’t had any bonds default over the past years”.

“Risks are always factored when issuing bonds in the first place,” the authority’s top brass said.

Both Gatt and Farrugia went on to brush aside concerns of an imminent downturn in the bonds’ fortunes, saying “we do not see the need to take specific action at this stage in relation to any bond”.