Finco Trust, one of Malta’s leading multi-disciplinary professional services organisations, has announced a rebrand which reflect its growth, evolving services, and renewed commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Having built a strong reputation over the years, Finco Trust continues to grow and adapt to meet the dynamic needs of its clients. The rebrand signals a new chapter for the firm, with a focus on delivering tailored, high-quality solutions while maintaining its core values of professionalism, integrity, and client-focused service offering.

"The rebrand marks an exciting new phase for Finco, one that reflects our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the professional services sector in Malta. Our mission is to not only meet the needs of today’s clients but to anticipate and adapt to the needs of tomorrow. With a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, we are positioning ourselves to deliver long-lasting value to our stakeholders, clients, and society at large," said Chris Casapinta, managing director.

The company is also making significant investments in HR and Technology to enhance its internal operations, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency. It has also been collaborating closely with key stakeholders, such as Finance Malta, and will be a key partner in their upcoming annual conference.

Finco offers a broad range of services, including a fully-fledged suite of corporate services as well as trustee and security trustee services. The firm remains a trusted partner in specialised sectors such as maritime and aviation. Clients also have access to expert investment services and wealth management.

Finco’s expertise in investment, trustee, and accounting services coupled with a robust technology platform place the firm in a strong position to assist investors and existing family offices seeking to outsource and consolidate various aspects of their activities. The teams’ approach focuses on providing comprehensive solutions, covering wealth management, financial reporting, fiscal and regulatory advisory, and governance services, making Finco a highly efficient and effective outsourced multi-family office solution.

The new brand identity features a modern depiction of a falcon, with its wings creatively forming the letter 'F'. This design symbolises the strength and reliability that underpin Finco’s reputation as a trusted business partner.

For more information on Finco Trust visit https://fincotrust.com/.