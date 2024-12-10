Fine particle air pollution killed nearly 240,000 people in the European Union in 2022, a five per cent fall on the previous year, the European Environment Agency said in a report published Tuesday.

The agency estimated there were "at least 239,000" deaths attributable to exposure to above-recommended levels of PM2.5, the smallest particulate matter that can be inhaled and the most dangerous to human health.

The number of deaths was highest in Italy, Poland and Germany.

Across the continent the figure was down compared with 2021, when particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs, caused the premature deaths of 253,000 people.

Overall the agency said the estimated impact on health from long-term exposure to three key air pollutants - fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone - was improving.

Between 2005 and 2022, the number of deaths attributable to PM2.5s dropped 45 per cent, keeping the continent on target to cut such deaths by 55 per cent by 2030.

The report said there were 70,000 deaths attributable to exposure to ozone (O3) pollution, particularly from road traffic and industrial activity.

There were 48,000 premature deaths blamed on nitrogen dioxide (NO2), mainly from vehicles and thermal power plants.

The agency does not add up the figures, as it believes this would lead to some deaths being counted twice, but emphasises that air pollution remains the biggest environmental threat to the health of Europeans.