A gas distributor has been fined €5,000 and had a restraining order issued against him after he pleaded guilty to harassing Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli through fake Facebook profiles.

Lee Borg, 32, from Żurrieq, admitted to having harassed the minister since September 2022.

The court heard how Borg had created three fake Facebook profiles and was sending offensive messages to the minister.

Most of what he wrote cannot be reproduced, but among others he called her a dictator and a cruel person.

He also complained about the minister’s “shady mafia government” and teased her about blocking him on Facebook like other ministers had done.

Borg pleaded guilty to harassing the minister and misusing telecommunications equipment. Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the case.

He was fined €5,000 and a restraining order was issued in favour of Minister Dalli.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli appeared parte civile.

Errol Cutajar was defence lawyer.