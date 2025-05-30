No one was injured when a fire broke out in a penthouse on the Gżira-Sliema strand on Friday evening.

Police, ambulance services, and the Civil Protection Department were on site after reports of the fire came in after 9 pm.

A photo of the fire in the Gżira penthouse.

CPD officials and a police spokesperson informed Times of Malta that the fire took place in the penthouse, seventh apartment, of the block of flats on the busy road. The whole block was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been extinguished.