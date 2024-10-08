Firefighters were called to the heart of Sliema on Tuesday afternoon, after a reported blaze in an apartment.

The alarm was raised at around 3.55pm when police were informed of a fire at a residence at Triq Ġuze Howard, corner with Dingli Street.

A witness on site said a man appeared to be stuck on the roof of the apartment where smoke is billowing. Police who were also on site, later confirmed that nobody was injured.

In a Facebook post, the Sliema council said a possible electrical short circuit in a penthouse could have sparked the fire.