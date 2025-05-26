Robert Abela has shot down suggestions that he should sack Culture Minister Owen Bonnici for having given author and blogger Mark Camilleri a freelance contract.

“Fire Owen Bonnici? No way,” Abela said when asked if he intended to demote the minster. “He did nothing behind my back… I am very happy with the performance of my ministers and have full trust in Owen Bonnici.”

Abela said he intended to show his backing to Bonnici “with greater force” in the coming days.

Robert Abela says Owen Bonnici "did nothing behind my back". Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Bonnici has been targeted for criticism by Opposition media following reports published by Labour hardliner Neville Gafà that Arts Council Malta, which falls under his purview, hired Mark Camilleri to write a 25,000 word technical document for €25,000.

Camilleri, who runs publishing house Dar Camilleri as well as The Maltese Herald, has been a vocal critic of the Abela-led Labour government.

Speaking on Monday in response to questions about the saga, Abela said he intentionally did not retaliate against critics.

“I don’t believe in cruelty… and whenever someone criticises me in an ultra-personal way, I never retaliate because that’s what my position demands,” the prime minister said.

When asked if he condemned Gafà for his criticism of Bonnici, the prime minister said, “I don’t criticise the media”.

In past months, the prime minister went on record to describe a local news outlet as “fake news” and dismissed another as being part of the country’s “establishment”.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists subsequently issued a statement condemning Abela for “instigating hate” towards journalists and the media and urged him to moderate his language.