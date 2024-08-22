A conservation NGO has alerted the authorities about an invasive bee - native to southern and southeast Asia - that set up a colony in Malta.

The discovery spells bad news for the native bee species and the authorities are being urged to prepare effective eradication measures.

According to a paper that has just been published in the Journal of Apicultural Research, the first established colony of the Red dwarf honeybee (Apis florea) to be recorded in Europe was found in Malta.

Local beekeeper and administrator of Breeds of Origin Conservancy Thomas Galea made the discovery about 2.5 km off the Birżebbuġa Freeport.

Although the colony he found was removed, the researchers believe the species could survive on the island because of its climatic and environmental conditions.

Therefore, if the colony identified by Galea had already swarmed before being removed, or if there were other unidentified colonies, it is likely that the species will become established in the Maltese Islands.

The researchers fear its establishment here poses a serious risk to the local natural biodiversity due to competition for resources and habitats, in a territory that harbours numerous endemic species.

Additionally, the invasive Apis florea is a host to many harmful germs including viruses and parasitic mites.

As some of these germs are known to switch hosts, the introduction of the species could pose a real threat to the health of Western honey bees (Apis mellifera) and wild bees, the researchers note.

The researchers have alerted the authorities and the beekeeping community about the threat posed by this alien invasive species and urged them to undertake effective eradication measures.

A beekeeper told Times of Malta the community was especially worried about the discovery of the alien species, fearing a repetition of the importation of an Italian subspecies from New Zealand that had resulted in "the decimation of local populations by disease".

The Red dwarf honeybee is usually found in the Asian continent - stretching from the Indomalayan realm on the east to the Persian Gulf on the west.

However, it is reportedly colonising new territories mainly due to anthropogenic activities such as naval commerce.

Among others, it has now also been recorded in Taiwan, Jordan, the Arabian peninsula and north-eastern Africa.