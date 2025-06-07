What is it?

The Skoda Enyaq was one of the first all-rounder electric vehicles to hit the market. Unlike some of its rivals, the original Enyaq felt more ‘car’ first and EV second, providing a family-friendly level of space at a particularly competitive price.

But since the original Enyaq was launched in 2020, the game has moved on, with a significant number of rivals entering the busy electric SUV segment. To help it keep on top of the game, the Enyaq has been revised – but is it enough to keep it current?

What’s new?

There haven’t been all that many mechanical changes to this second-generation Enyaq, with the bulk of the tweaks made to the car’s exterior design and equipment levels to make the whole package more attractive to buyers.

As before, you can get the Enyaq as either a standard SUV or a Coupe, with the latter bringing slightly improved aerodynamic efficiency and – as a result – a little more range.

As before, the Enyaq is available with two battery sizes – 59kWh and 77kWh – bringing respective ranges of 268 and 365 miles respectively on SUV versions. You’ve also got three power outputs to choose from, running from 201bhp in single-motor versions to 282bhp in dual-motor Enyaq 85x models. More powerful versions see that range drop back ever so slightly.

As before, the Enyaq benefits from a top-whack rate of charge of up to 175kW, meaning that you could conduct a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes when you’re hooked up to a suitably speedy charger. A full charge via a home wallbox will take in the region of 12 hours, too. In order to future-proof the Enyaq, larger-battery models also get bidirectional charging, which essentially allows the flow back and forth of energy between the car and home. Effectively, it would allow you to use the car as a battery and use its onboard energy to power the home, should you need to.

The Enyaq driving experience hasn’t changed all that much compared with the older car, but that’s not a bad thing. It remains easy-going, quiet and relatively comfortable – though the ride can feel a little firm at slower speeds. The electric motors deliver a good level of acceleration, but it’s not head-shakingly fast as in other SUVs, but this more approachable performance makes the whole car feel far more accessible.

The Coupe version does bring a slight penalty in terms of over-the-shoulder visibility, but luckily, if that’s an issue, then you can opt for the more open SUV version.

It’s on the outside where you’ll notice the bulk of the changes for the new Enyaq. As with cars like the newly introduced Elroq – which sits underneath the Enyaq in terms of size – gets Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design, which brings a more smoothed-off front end design which gives the car a more rounded look than before. There’s the new ‘Tech-Deck face’, too, and its sharper headlights bring a more futuristic appearance. Is it a big improvement over the older Enyaq? We’re not so sure – the original had quite a chunky design, whereas this new one looks a little more subdued overall.

All versions get LED headlights as standard, too, while Skoda has added a new ‘Olive Green’ which gives the car a pleasantly old-school feel.

There’s space aplenty inside the Enyaq, just as there was before. There are well-sized door bins at the side, but the cupholders are touch on the small side. The steering wheel has been designed – and now comes heated as standard – and you’ve still got a great number of ‘Simply Clever’ features, such as mobile phone pockets on the backs of the front seats and fast-charging front and rear USB-C charging ports to get devices topped up quickly.

You’ll want to go for the standard SUV version if you want the best possible boot space, too, as it brings 585 litres of luggage room or 1,710 litres with the rear seats folded down, compared with the Coupe’s 570 and 1,610 litres respectively.

The Skoda Enyaq has always been the kind of electric car that could easily slot into the space left over by a ‘traditional’ petrol or diesel family vehicle. As a result, Skoda didn’t need to change the fundamentals of this car and it’s pleasing to see that it has left things alone in all the areas that didn’t need changing. It’s still just as spacious as ever, for instance, while the general fit-and-finish is good throughout.

With a greater level of standard equipment than before, the Enyaq feels sharper than ever, so it remains a very easy EV to recommend.