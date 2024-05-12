This is a car which needs little introduction. The new Mini Cooper arrives riding a tidal wave of popularity which extends back decades, with thousands of drivers the world over enjoying this compact model’s fun-focused approach and retro-infused styling. Now, however, it’s time for a big change – which is why this latest Cooper is launching first and foremost as an EV, though petrol alternatives will also be available.

Initially built in China – before production shifts to Oxford in a few years – this latest Mini arrives with some considerable changes applied to both its exterior and interior, as well as a longer range than the previous battery-powered model. We’ve been driving it in Spain to see what it’s like.

