Lamborghini and V12 engines have been linked since the beginning. The Italian firm’s first car – the 350 GT of the 1960s – utilised a V12 engine and it has remained a core part of the brand’s persona ever since. Translating that the modern day is tricky, mind you, with ever-tightening emissions making it tougher than ever to get a V12 on the road.

The Revuelto shows that these issues haven’t stopped Lamborghini. It’s the firm’s latest V12-powered flagship and acts as a replacement for the popular Aventador. With hybrid power, it’s got some electrification on board, but can that Revuelto act as a fitting next instalment to the V12 story? We’ve been finding out.

The Revuelto is easier to drive than you might expect.

As with all Lamborghinis, the Revuelto is about drama. From the spaceship-style interior and famous ‘scissor’ doors to the Y-shape elements which litter many areas of the car, the Revuelto demands attention wherever it goes. Needless to say, even in a more understated green colour, our test car turned heads no matter where it went.

Underneath, you’ll find a lightweight carbon fibre framework, while inside, the Revuelto has been designed to offer more space than the previous Aventador Ultimae, with more headroom available to both driver and passenger. There’s not much in the way of luggage space, mind you, just a compact area under the ‘bonnet’ and a section behind the seats. Fortunately, there are cup holders, which are hidden behind a panel ahead of the passenger.

The V12 produces an intoxicating exhaust note.

At the heart of the Revuelto sits a naturally-aspirated V12, but there’s a lot more going on here than just petrol power. That 6.5-litre engine is linked to three electric motors and a compact battery; two motors are positioned on the front axle, while the third is positioned above the new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, where it can provide additional power to the rear wheels when needed.

In total, the combination brings an incredible 1,000bhp, equating to a 0-60mph time of under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217mph. In fact, the Revuelto will go from zero to 124mph in seven seconds – quicker than most conventional sports cars take to hit 60mph.

The Revuelto offers superbike levels of performance.

While the Revuelto is accompanied by some barely-believable performance figures, it’s not a tricky car to drive. In fact, setting off in electric-only mode makes the initial experience of driving this Lamborghini flagship quite relaxing and though you sit very low down, your forward visibility isn’t bad. Look through the rear-view mirror, and your eyes cast over the V12 engine to the active rear spoiler, which lowers and raises depending on the driving scenario.

But unleash all of that petrol and electric power and the Revuelto quickly reminds you that it’s no pussycat. The acceleration is nothing short of astounding and you’d have to get aboard a superbike to get close. The agility that the Revuelto offers is to be applauded, too; this is a big, long and wide car but through bends it feels as accurate as a hot hatchback. It’s remarkably multi-talented, in fact.

The cover over the starter button adds some extra theatre.

Lamborghini’s flagships have always offered the theatre in design that first put this brand on the map. Think of cars like the Murcielago, Diablo and Countach, and you’ll picture cars which are loud, confident and not afraid to make a statement. Certainly, the Revuelto is on the money in this regard and thanks to Lamborghini’s extensive personalisation program, there is a near-infinite number of ways to make your car look even more stand-out.

The V12 is perfectly celebrated, too, and acts as an open-air centrepiece to the entire car.

The interior gets a good blend of high-end materials and screens.

The interior of the Revuelto has been designed with aerospace in mind, which is why many elements feel plane-like both in design and operation. The starter button, for instance, is covered by a fighter jet-style housing, and it’s a party piece which has been found on many previous Lamborghini models. Ahead of the driver, there’s a steering wheel which is jam-packed with controls, and though it does take some getting used to, it’s not too bad – dials for the driving mode, engine setting and suspension are all easy to access. The indicator buttons don’t feel all that intuitive but they help to allow space for the beautifully large gearshift paddles behind the wheel.

There’s a great level of fit-and-finish, too, and as with the outside, you’ve got a large number of material choices to check out when building your Revuelto. There’s even a good amount of adjustability in the driver’s seat and even though it’s a very compact cabin, you don’t feel claustrophobic.

The Revuelto now acts as Lamborghini’s flagship.

The Revuelto is everything you could want from a flagship Lamborghini – and more. The V12 engine at the heart of it all is a masterpiece, but the hybrid system which accompanies does nothing to dilute the experience and, if anything, only helps boost it. It’s far more than straight-line speed, however, as the Revuelto’s dynamics are a sharp as can be. It’s a genuinely rewarding car to drive down a typical British B-road.

It is expensive, of course, but previous Lamborghini flagships have hardly been budget offerings. In all, the Revuelto is as mad and as dramatic as you’d want a Lamborghini to be, but it’s backed by some serious dynamics that make it a joy to drive.