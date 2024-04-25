The Malta Institute of Management; MIM, in collaboration with Maltapoint Ltd and Mediahut Soultions Ltd, will be organising the first edition of the Digital Malta Conference on June 25. The conference explores the themes of artificial intelligence and other digital and tech elements which are increasingly impacting daily lives.

Minister for the Economy Silvio Schembri will be addressing the conference.

"This conference reaffirms the role of Malta in this particular sector, as we continue to serve as a model to other countries," he said. "The foreign speakers who will be joining us clearly highlight that our country still attracts investment in this sector, which keeps creating quality careers."

MDIA, the Authority for Digital Innovation, as well as TechMT, which has the role to promote the tech industry, welcomed this event and committed to their participation and support as main sponsors.

MDIA CEO Kenneth Brincat remarked that: "MDIA is constantly working towards elevating the role of Malta in this sector, on the global stage."

TechMT CEO Wayne Grixti added that: "This conference complements our operations as we aim to keep discussing digital and tech on the national agenda; their upcoming shifts, and the quality careers and of life the sector brings about."

Foreign Speakers include Sanchit Juneja, director of product at Booking.com, Peter Oakes from FintechMalta.com and FintechUK.com, and Saleem Qureshi from Lincoln Method.

Digital Malta will discuss artificial intelligence and the reality it brings in, which constantly impacts daily lives; will take a snapshot of the global and local stage, with a reference to Malta's legal framework, and input from the academia. Furthermore, the conference will explore the green economy, digital innovation, ongoing research and the recent adaptation by the industry as well as the manufacturing sector, also in Malta.

The event will take place at Corinthia St George’s Bay Hotel, and registrations are open at conferencemalta.com.