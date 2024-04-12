The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) hosted the first edition of the European Dual Higher Education Conference (EU4Dual) on campus in Paola. Several project meetings and a conference took place on campus from April 8-11.

The European Dual Studies University (EU4Dual) is co-funded by the Erasmus+ European Universities Alliance Programme. It is a transnational alliance between nine higher education (HE) institutions across Europe, namely, MCAST, Mondragon University in Spain, FH Joanneum University of Applied Sciences in Austria, Ecole Superieure des Technologies Industrielles Avancees in France, Koszalin Technological University in Poland, Duale Hochschule Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany, PAR University College in Croatia, Savonia University of Applied Sciences in Finland and John von Neumann University in Hungary.

In a video address, the European Commissioner of Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Iliana Ivanova said: “I am impressed by the work you have initiated in just one year preparing five specialised inter-disciplinary dual Masters and developing a quality framework for dual studies. Your ambition for academic mobility between institutions shows you have set a high standard. At European level, we are committed to supporting this project under the European University initiative.”

The conference was inaugurated with keynote addresses from a distinguished panel of speakers, including MCAST Principal and CEO Professor Joachim James Calleja, former Minister Evarist Bartolo, Academic Vice-Rector and Coordinator at EU4Dual Prof Jon Altuna, and World Association for Co-operative & Work-integrated Education (WACE) Dr Norah McRae, industry representative Dr Markus Tomaschitzeach, each bringing their unique perspectives to the event.

Calleja said: “We are honoured to host the first conference launched by the Alliance. We believe that the industry needs to move from being a stakeholder to playing the role of a shareholder. The EU4Dual Alliance sets the tone for this to happen by working toward creating a level playing field between traditional education and gaining industry experience for students. At MCAST, we are committed to developing students’ talents not only through the provision of knowledge but also through hands-on industry experience.”

The conference's main objective was to delve into the ever-evolving landscape of work and educational policies, offering a platform for visionary discussions and practical solutions. Two main themes were discussed during the conference: the ‘Future of Work’, where issues such as technological disruptions, remote working dynamics, and skills needed for industry 5.0 were discussed, and ‘Dual Higher Education’, with discussions focusing on policy tasks that help shape the future of education.

Academic Vice-Rector of Mondragon University and Coordinator at the EU4Dual Alliance, Professor Jon Altuna, said: “The EU4Dual Alliance’s mission is to make dual education the future of higher education to address emerging economic and environmental social challenges. We aim to become a top-quality global reference for dual education. We are working towards forming the world's largest integrated Dual Education institution – a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary institution committed to close integration between academia, industry and regions."

To date, EU4Dual has been governed by a council comprising the rectors of the nine-member universities. The Governing board announced the handing over of governance to a new entity made up of joint representatives of the institutions, industry, regions, and students. Of the 60 European Universities in Europe, EU4Dual is breaking new ground - being the first to be governed directly by stakeholders. Michael Seifert, CEO of Seifert Systems in Malta, has been elected the Chairperson of the Governing Board, while Prof. Dr Vicente Atxa, rector of Mondragon University, takes the position of co-chairperson.

Key international guest speakers on the second day of the conference included Dr Oonagh McGirr, the Strategic Leader for International Tertiary Education at FRSA Educational Foundation; Dr John Edwards, the Secretary General of the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education (EURASHE); and the Executive and Global Strategy Council Member of the World Association for Cooperative and Work-Integrated Education (WACE).

Several local and international academic thought leaders, educators, researchers, and industry professionals participated in work package meetings organised during the initiative. These presentations enabled participants to delve into practical strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative approaches, fostering a transformative impact on dual education.

The alliance announced that Mondragon University in the Basque Region in Spain and Ecole Superieure des Technologies Industrielles Avancees in France will jointly lead the next conference.