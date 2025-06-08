‘Wings of Luxury’, an exclusive networking event, was held for the first time at the Safi Aviation Park on June 5.

Set in an unparalleled environment of sophistication and extravagance, including the display of high-end jewellery and timepieces, luxury cars and private jets, local entrepreneurs and CEOs were offered the opportunity to network with foreign counterparts.

The event was complemented by a dinner which showcased Malta’s culinary excellence.

Also present were the famous Netflix Dubai Bling influencers Farhana Boni and Danya F M Almulla (@thedivadee) to promote Malta in the luxury travel industry.

Opening speeches were delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg, Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Silvio Schembri, and Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett.

All speakers remarked on the importance of such an event to showcase Malta’s excellence and attractiveness and how ‘Wings of Luxury’ fits within the objectives set in the first pillar of Vision 2050 to ensure sustainable economic growth in key economic sectors including tourism and aviation.

They also noted how such an event highlighted the key role the retail sector plays in the government’s goal to attract high-end tourism, clients and investors to the island, as well as establishing Malta as a premier destination for luxury living.

‘Wings of Luxury’ was supported by Bulgari, Executive Aviation Malta, Visit Malta, Transport Malta, Malta Enterprise, Porsche, Malta Enterprise, Dacoby, Harmony Jets, PLACE Concierge, VIP Terminal, Hans Jets, Bank of Valletta, Dom Perignon, Sunreef Yachts, ME Hotel and INDIS Malta.