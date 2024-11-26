The inaugural GreenBiz Awards, held on November 9 at The Notch Conference Centre, San Ġwann, celebrated Malta’s eco-conscious micro and small businesses. Organised by Eco Events & Services Ltd and supported by APS Bank plc, the awards recognised businesses that combine ethical practices with entrepreneurial excellence.

The GreenBiz Awards celebrated excellence across four categories: fashion, household, beauty and wellness, and food and drinks. Over 35 applicants were narrowed down to 12 finalists, who pitched their green businesses during the awards ceremony.

Winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, with an additional Audience Choice Award presented on the day.

Tara Lois Jewellery, a luxury jewellery designer transforming heirlooms into modern pieces through recycling, won the fashion category. The brand ensures all raw materials are ethically sourced.

Happy Pot, an innovative start-up creating flower pots from recycled 3D printing filament, won the household category. The start-up combines creativity with eco-conscious-ness, planting a tree for every item sold.

Guests at the event.

Nura, Malta’s only vegan, cruelty-free and chemical-free hair and beauty salon, topped the beauty and wellness category. Its 100% natural products are environmentally safe and their eco-friendly foil minimises waste.

And Tulliera Deli Farm, a thriving farm dedicated to regenerating land into an organic paradise, was the food and beverage and Audience Choice winner. The farm’s products are organic, locally grown and reflect authentic Maltese farming traditions.

The judges included sustainability and business experts: Matthew Caruana (head judge) – start-up mentor, CEO of JA Malta Foundation; Matthew Swain, head of Sustainability, APS Bank plc; Mark Schembri, operations manager, Circular Economy Malta; Matteo Privitelli from the Sustainable Development Directorate; and Anamaria Magri Pantea, founder of Ascend Consulting.

The awards ceremony featured a panel discussion with sustainability experts, an exhibition area showcasing local green innovations and a networking session for attendees. The event highlighted the power of collaboration in driving eco-sustainable progress.

GreenBiz Awards organiser, Zen D’Amato Gautam, said: “Recognising efforts in sustainability is vital. While innovation and economic growth have soared since the Industrial Revolution, they’ve come at a heavy cost to our environment.

“Events like the GreenBiz Awards spotlight businesses leading by example, proving that purpose-driven approaches benefit both companies and the planet. Through their stories, we aim to inspire more businesses to embrace sustainability.”

APS Bank plc was the event’s main sponsor, along with supporting sponsors Greenie.mt and Working Town. For enquiries, e-mail: info@ecomarketmalta.com or call/WhatsApp 9925 7337.