A heatwave is expected to hit Malta this weekend, with the temperature forecasted to reach 30°C according to the Meteorological Office at Malta Airport said on Friday.

In a statement, the Met Office said following the hazy conditions over the past few days, the upcoming weekend is expected to bring better weather.

“The dust in suspension is anticipated to decrease by Sunday 19 May. However, temperatures are expected to remain significantly high for this time of year, potentially leading to the first heatwave of the year for the Maltese Islands,” the Met Office said.

"On both Friday and Saturday, the temperature is forecasted to reach 30°C, while it will slightly decrease to 28°C on Sunday. The normal climate temperature for May is 24.3°C. "

Forecasters said for it to qualify as a heatwave, the highest temperature must be five degrees warmer than the monthly average for three consecutive days or more.

Saturday is expected to feel 31°C according to the weather forecast on the airport website.

The Met Office forecasted moderate to rather strong winds blowing from an east-northeasterly direction are expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

April brought summer temperatures, windy days and blood rain

The Met Office also broke down the weather conditions of April, highlighting how temperatures fluctuated throughout the month.

While best associated with joking around, the temperatures on April 1 were no laughing matter, as the mercury soared up to 29.4 °C- just 1.3 °C shy of reaching the 30.7 °C record set in April 1950.

While the first day of April gave a taste of summer, the rest could not be said for the second half of the month, particularly towards the last week of April, which was characterised by unstable weather, winds and mild temperatures.

The lowest temperature was measured towards the end of the month when the mercury dropped to 9.2°C on 26 April.

Throughout the month, the weather became increasingly windy and unstable. According to the statement, a significant portion (9.4mm) of the month's total precipitation fell in just a few hours on 24 April.

Yet, similar to preceding months, April 2024 was drier than the climatic norm, with only 13.2mm of rainfall being received, the month fell 5.5mm short of reaching the monthly norm.

On 16 April clouds and sand particles covered the skies, ultimately resulting in blood rain. Due to dense cloud cover, less than one hour of sunshine was recorded on this day and was recorded as the gloomiest of the month.

Strong winds blowing from a north-westerly direction struck the Maltese Islands between the 17 and 19 April, swiftly clearing the air from sand particles and improving visibility.

According to the Met Office, April was windier than the norm, with the average windspeed reaching 11.3 knots. The windiest day was 19 April, when the strongest gust measured reached 49 knots, blowing from the north-west to west.

Beachgoers will also be glad to hear that the sea temperature seems to be warming up, as April’s average sea surface temperature stood at 17.5°C, a notable 1.2°C warmer than the climatic norm.