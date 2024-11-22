A coalition of NGOs is organising the first World AIDS Day rally in Malta on December 1, in a bid to help fight stigma and humanise HIV.

The rally, which will kick off at 11am from in front of Castille in Valletta by Checkpoint Malta, HIV Malta, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, LGBTI+ Gozo, ARC - Allied Rainbow Communities and aditus.

World AIDS Day is an international remembrance day for all those lost to the AIDS epidemic. WHO's theme for this year's event is 'Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!' with a call to address the inequalities and stigmas that hinder progress in ending AIDS.

In Malta, 40 years since the first AIDS case was reported locally, many people still keep their HIV status secret due to stigma and shame linked to this now chronic condition.

Many are still not informed about HIV, which can affect every person regardless of race, gender identity and sexual orientation, the coalition said in a statement.

"Those living with HIV now live long, healthy lives, thanks to advances in science and medicine, and cannot transmit the virus when taking their medication regularly as the virus is kept at very low levels.

"Early detection of HIV means people can access treatment, safeguarding their health and stopping HIV from progressing to AIDS, while also preventing ongoing HIV transmission to their sexual partners. This can only be achieved through regular testing, followed up by treatment and monitoring."

In Malta, people are still being diagnosed with advanced HIV infection (AIDS) due to not enough people accessing testing, the coalition added.

In 2023, Malta registered two AIDS diagnoses.

"The World AIDS Day rally also serves as a reminder for the government to introduce free PrEP and PEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis, respectively), preventative medications which are game changers to stem new HIV diagnoses.

"This electoral promise, which has still not been fulfilled, means vulnerable people still do not have access to free PrEP/PEP. Malta has one of the highest rates of HIV in the EU/EEA, and it is prudent to make these medications accessible, which has been proven to bring HIV numbers down."

The coalition also urged the government to treat every person living with HIV in Malta for free, regardless of residency status, as this not only kept them healthy with their viral levels low but also protected the community at large from ongoing transmission.

The coalition of NGOs is inviting people to the rally to remember those lost to AIDS and celebrate those currently living with HIV, while demanding action and change.

This statement is endorsed by Humanists Malta, MMSA - Malta Medical Students Association, KNŻ - Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ, PrEPping Malta and Drachma.