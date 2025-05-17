A first public consultation about the introduction of euthanasia sparked a lively debate on Friday evening with opposing views on the emotive topic.

While people who have seen family members suffer from a terminal illness tended to favour its introduction, two doctors struck a more cautious tone.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled proposals under which terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily terminate their lives.

Speaking during a public consultation process in Fgura, one person, Joanna Micallef, described how a terminal illness had taken away everything her father enjoyed in life.

She said nothing justifies stripping someone of the right to die with dignity.

Another woman who also lost a family member described the “torture” he went through.

“People bring religion into it, they say the commandments forbid killing. Well torture is not right either,” the woman said.

Jesmond Micallef, a nurse with 30 years’ experience in emergency care, argued that patients should have a right to decide their fate.

“Euthanasia is not killing. People do not opt for euthanasia because they are simply fed up of life. It is because they are left with no option,” he said.

On the flipside of the argument, doctor Peter Micallef Eynaud argued that as a medical professional, he took an oath to save lives and not to take them.

“As a medical professional, you do everything possible to treat a patient with dignity. If we abandon that principle, we have already lost. We head towards anarchy.”

Mario Pio Vella, a former doctor, said more resources need to be directed towards palliative care.

“Let us not rush. There is a lot that can be done to help patients,” he said.

Lawyer Deborah Schembri, who helped formulate the proposed legislation, said that while she understands that it is a doctor’s job to heal patients, the proposed law is for terminally ill patients who have no further alternatives for treatment.

What are the assisted dying proposals?

Terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily end their lives under the government proposals.

The patient must be aged over 18, suffering from an incurable, terminal illness that is predicted to result in death within six months, and they must have exhausted all available treatments and therapeutic services.

No patient would be able to request it on the basis of having a disability, a mental health problem or conditions related to old age. A condition of old age could be if the patient has dementia, Buttigieg explained. In these cases, these patients will not meet the requirements for euthanasia.

Patients who request to terminate their life would be given a one-week cooling-off period to sleep on it and reconsider whether they want to go ahead with it.

After that, a board of three doctors – a specialist in the patient’s condition, a physician who certifies the condition and a psychiatrist – would assess the request to make sure it meets the requirements.

The request would then be passed on to a second panel of medical professionals that will be chaired by a former judge.