The first turtle nesting site of this season has been spotted at Ġnejna Bay on Monday.

In a press statement, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said the turtle nest was spotted by Cleansing Division workers during routine works.

The team reported the discovery of the nest and the loggerhead turtle to Nature Trust Malta (NTM).

Both ERA and NTM teams were shortly on site to cordon off the area and protect the nest. ERA will be issuing an emergency conservation order to further safeguard the site.

In a Facebook post, the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta said once the turtle had laid her eggs, she was checked for a microchip. After discovering she had no microchip, the team microchipped her and named her Grace.

Volunteers will also be required by Nature Trust during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest. Those who wish to volunteer may send an email on turtle.naturetrust@gmail.com.

Last year, Malta recorded 406 hatchlings from eight nests.

The loggerhead turtle, now named Grace, making her way back to the sea. Photo: ERA

The loggerhead turtle, known in Maltese as il-fekruna l-komuni, is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas. Classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN), the species is protected by various national and international laws.

“Beachgoers who come across a turtle nesting are instructed to keep their distance, and to not approach the turtle. Noise and light are to be kept to a minimum. The public is urged to immediately report any sightings or turtle activity to ERA over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505),” highlighted ERA in its statement.