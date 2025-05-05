A new funding scheme was launched on Monday to give financial compensation to registered fishermen who assist researchers in collecting real-time marine data during their operations at sea.

The initiative was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said during a press conference held alongside representatives from Aquatic Resources Malta (ARM). Under the scheme, eligible fishermen will be paid approximately €320 per fishery as part of the EMFAF DC-MAP programme.

The scheme is designed to make the fishing community a key partner in sustainable marine resource management by involving them directly in the research process.

“This is a concrete step that shows how Malta is working towards a more responsible and sustainable management of its natural resources,” said Bugeja Said. “Data collection is crucial to making informed decisions and building a strong policy for the future of the fisheries sector.”

The scheme supports Malta’s broader vision for a sustainable blue economy and aligns with the country’s commitments to innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based policymaking. It also aims to make scientific research in the fisheries sector more inclusive and participatory.

Fishermen with licensed vessels who wish to participate will be selected based on established criteria. Applications for the scheme will be open from May 12 to May 17 with assistance available from ARM offices in Marsaxlokk, St Paul's Bay, and Mġarr, Gozo.

Dr Jurgen Mifsud, a scientist at ARM, emphasised Malta’s progress in marine data collection over the past two decades. He noted that ARM’s trained scientific observers play a vital role in gathering detailed information about species caught, their sizes, and fishing practices.

“Direct observation is essential for sustainable fish stock management and for meeting our obligations under the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy,” said Dr Mifsud. “We urge fishermen across Malta and Gozo to continue supporting and strengthening this effort.”