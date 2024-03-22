A fitness competition held over three days in April is set to raise funds for a charity that financially supports cancer research.

Since it was set up in 2013, the Alive Charity Foundation has collected over €820,000 for cancer research, supporting a number of postgraduate degrees.

RELATED STORIES 35 cyclists set off on 'toughest challenge' to raise funds for cancer research

The latest event held in aid of the foundation – called the ‘Jungle Box x Warehouse Hyrox Challenge’ – collected €5,000 in one day in September of 2023. This Hyrox challenge is returning to the Campus Hub in Msida for three days (April 19 to 21), with all proceeds going to the foundation.

A scene from last September’s challenge. Photo: Garmin Malta

The Alive Charity Foundation told Times of Malta the challenge consists of a timed fitness event covering an 8km run that is split into eight segments of exercises, such as rowing, weighted lunges and sled push. The challenge takes each participant between 90 and 120 minutes to complete and people can sign up to participate as singles, doubles or mixed doubles.

There is no age limit and the course is also being adapted for children.

The foundation last passed on funds to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust at the end of 2023, with four two-year projects kicking off in January. Among others, research of these projects will revolve around lung cancer immunotherapeutic antibodies, aggressive brain tumours and colorectal cancer detection.

Called the ‘Jungle Box x Warehouse Hyrox Challenge’, the event collected €5,000 in one day in September last year. Photo: Garmin Malta

Ahead of the event, Raissa Camilleri, co-owner of Jungle Box, said the challenge was not just about fitness but also about “pushing boundaries, fostering a community spirit and contributing to a cause that truly matters”.

Similarly, co-organiser and owner of Warehouse Fitness Studio, Leanne Bartolo said the event was an extended platform for participants’ personal and collective achievements.

Registration for the event, organised by the Jungle Box and The Warehouse, and sponsored by Garmin Malta, can be done on https://my.raceresult.com/ 274686/registration.